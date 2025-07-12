Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $61,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after buying an additional 501,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after acquiring an additional 371,390 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,853,000 after purchasing an additional 226,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

View Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.