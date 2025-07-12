Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $46.52 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $46,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

