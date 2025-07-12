British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,392 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,619 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 137,231 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.