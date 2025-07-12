Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.54 and last traded at C$22.54. 1,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.06.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF is designed to provide unitholders with stable monthly cash distributions, the opportunity for capital appreciation; and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning securities of global dividend growth companies directly…

