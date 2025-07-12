C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 933,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,385,000 after buying an additional 446,529 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 4,846.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,128,000 after buying an additional 313,066 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,379.84. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Hyten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 63,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,622.50. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,770,419 shares of company stock worth $41,992,834. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.99. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

