Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,641,000 after buying an additional 1,245,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,955,000 after buying an additional 1,440,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,842,000 after buying an additional 97,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,505,000 after acquiring an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,415,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after acquiring an additional 262,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $151,616.66. Following the sale, the director owned 19,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,226.80. This trade represents a 21.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,572,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,135,981.36. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,222,405 in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DBX stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $33.33.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 79.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
