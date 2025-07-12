Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,892 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Ellington Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 42.26, a quick ratio of 42.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 101.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

