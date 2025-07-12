Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Stake Trimmed by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $219.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $221.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $190.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

