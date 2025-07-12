Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Carnival by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Carnival by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 70,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Carnival by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in Carnival by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of CCL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

