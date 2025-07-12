Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
