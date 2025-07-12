Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

