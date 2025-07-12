Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Stock Price Down 7.1% – What’s Next?

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.20 and last traded at $97.30. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.69.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.03.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.