Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 164.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.61.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

