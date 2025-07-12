Comparing TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) and SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM)

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) and SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TeliaSonera and SK Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeliaSonera 7.99% 9.19% 2.61% SK Telecom 7.31% 10.98% 4.50%

Risk & Volatility

TeliaSonera has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeliaSonera 1 2 0 1 2.25 SK Telecom 1 3 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TeliaSonera and SK Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares TeliaSonera and SK Telecom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeliaSonera $8.43 billion N/A $669.67 million $0.33 20.88 SK Telecom $13.15 billion 0.67 $875.11 million $2.42 9.24

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than TeliaSonera. SK Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TeliaSonera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TeliaSonera pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. TeliaSonera pays out 84.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SK Telecom pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SK Telecom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SK Telecom beats TeliaSonera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeliaSonera

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions. The company also provides IoT connectivity, building monitoring, smart public transport, and smart utilities, as well as transport and logistics solutions comprising connected vehicle, asset tracking, and fleet management services. It markets its products and services under the Telia, Telia Cygate, TV4, C More, Halebop, Fello, MTV, Phonero, Onecall, MyCall, CallMe, MIT Tele, Ezys, Diil, Super, and Imt brand names for transport and logistics, public transport, manufacturing, retail, utilities, buildings and real estate, and public sector industries. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is based in Solna, Sweden.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services; broadband Internet services; media platform services, such as Internet protocol TV and cable TV; and business communications services. The Other Businesses segment offers T-commerce services, as well as portal services under Nate brand name. In addition, it provides call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, database and internet website, cable broadcasting, broadcasting programs, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures non-memory and other electronic integrated circuits; international telecommunication and mobile; and operates information and communications facilities, and mobile virtual network, as well as engages in communications and communication device retail business. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

