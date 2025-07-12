Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 112,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

(Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.