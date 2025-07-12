Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 888 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $896,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 8.87%.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.