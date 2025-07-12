Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 18.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 458,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,557,000 after buying an additional 176,290 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas Company has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $86.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 497.67%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

