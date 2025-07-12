Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,891 Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCOW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $38.74 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

