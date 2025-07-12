Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $15,165,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $31,225,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hess by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $153.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hess Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

