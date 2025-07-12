Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ VONV opened at $86.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

