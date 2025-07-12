Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 177 Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Down 1.6%

Nutanix stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 38,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,205,661.10. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock valued at $426,621,281. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

