Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 71 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $288.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

