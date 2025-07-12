Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:ING opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. ING Group, N.V. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

