Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,538 Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Blue Bird by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 643,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 1,879.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 186,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $554,151.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 270,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,942.20. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 10,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $451,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,193.57. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,149 shares of company stock worth $1,369,666 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. Blue Bird Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 64.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

