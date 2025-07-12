Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RGLD. CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $159.96 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.69 and a 1 year high of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

