Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $354.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.60 and a fifty-two week high of $356.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.