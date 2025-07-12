Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,494 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 408.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 87,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

