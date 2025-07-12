Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.02. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $13,331,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,023.44. The trade was a 90.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,718,258 shares of company stock valued at $589,762,906. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Snowflake to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (up from $196.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.