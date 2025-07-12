Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,943 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 565,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 240,941 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,077 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 168,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP opened at $108.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.