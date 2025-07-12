Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.70.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $178.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690. This represents a 35.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $3,322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. The trade was a 45.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,775 shares of company stock worth $29,596,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.