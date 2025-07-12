Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $12,676,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.19%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.61%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

