Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after buying an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,843,000 after buying an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after buying an additional 3,278,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.