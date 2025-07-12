Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $277,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.1% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 75,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.58.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $235.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.16. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $237.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

