Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Roku by 4,091.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 1.4%

ROKU opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.66. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $305,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $627,300. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,466.92. The trade was a 67.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,094. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.