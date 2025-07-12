Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 187.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 70.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 253.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,832,000 after buying an additional 481,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.63.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $110.56 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $110.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

