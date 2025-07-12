Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 470.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 1,809.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In related news, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,351. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,942.88. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,075 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of WLDN opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLDN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

