Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $299,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

