Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $401,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,620.30. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,479 shares of company stock worth $554,228 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of ALK opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

