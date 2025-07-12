Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 641,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,979,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,807,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.02 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

