Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CRH by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $95.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

