Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,941 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JPEF opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

