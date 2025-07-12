Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 331 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

