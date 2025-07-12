Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $253.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.71 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day moving average is $237.61. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

