Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,258 Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,512,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,157,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. Masco Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

