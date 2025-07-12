Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,859,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,981,760,000 after buying an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,829,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,484,000 after buying an additional 2,070,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,532,000 after buying an additional 3,380,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,300,000 after buying an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PPL by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,672,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,347,000 after buying an additional 1,371,000 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. PPL Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.74%.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

