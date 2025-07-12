Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 152.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Under Armour by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

