Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,604,000 after buying an additional 46,505 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $258.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.