Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $137.71 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

