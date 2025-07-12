Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 645.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.
Champion Homes Price Performance
SKY stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16.
Champion Homes declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.
About Champion Homes
Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.
