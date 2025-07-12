Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $190,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,019 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,804,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,835,000 after acquiring an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.1%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.8993 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

