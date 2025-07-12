Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,718,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,741,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $189.00 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

